The singer announced on social media that her episode will be airing on CBS’ The Late Late Show Wednesday, August 15.

So far, all we know about their sing-along session is that James had been practicing the lyrics to “No Tears Left to Cry” and “God Is a Woman,” and that Ariana injured her hand at some point during their journey.

Despite her injury, Ariana says she had the “best day ever” shooting the episode. She also added that she “loves” her bandage.

Ariana’s album, Sweetener, comes out August 17.

