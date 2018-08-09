TYLER – Tyler ISD Athletics has announced a new bag policy for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. It is being implemented for the 2018 football season to enhance security measures. Fans are encouraged not to bring any types of bags inside CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium during football games; however there are exceptions.

A news release from TISD outlined the bags that are permitted.

*Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″;

*One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar); and

*Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand).

*An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

Prohibited bags include, but not limited to:

*Purses larger than a clutch bag

*Diaper bags – Items normally carried in a diaper bag must be put into a clear plastic bag for venue entry.

*Cases (camera, binocular, etc.)

*Backpacks / Cinch Bags (includes clear backpacks / cinch bags)

*Fanny packs

*Reusable grocery totes

*Mesh or straw bags

*Duffle bags

*Large totes