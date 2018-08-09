Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — A chapter in the criminal investigation into President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen ended Thursday.

Four months after the FBI raided Cohen’s home, office and hotel, the third party appointed by the judge to review what was seized told the court she is done.

“The special master has concluded her review,” retired Judge Barbara Jones said in her latest court filing.

Jones, along with lawyers for Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization, have gone through four million items to determine what is subject to attorney-client privilege.

In the last batch of items reviewed, Cohen claimed 4,808 were privileged.

The special master agreed with the designation for about half of the items. The rest were turned over to federal prosecutors in New York who have been investigating Cohen’s personal and business affairs.

There were a handful of items in dispute, but the special master said Cohen opted not to raise his objections with the judge, effectively concluding his review of materials seized in the April raids.

Federal prosecutors will now get to examine everything not deemed privileged as they decide whether to charge Cohen with a crime.

Investigators are looking into whether Cohen violated campaign-finance laws, engaged in illegal lobbying or committed bank fraud or wire fraud.

Cohen has not been charged with any crime and denies any wrongdoing.

