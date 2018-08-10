Today is Friday August 10, 2018
US Army Sergeant Convicted of Killing Soldier Wife in 2015

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2018 at 3:27 am
BALTIMORE (AP) – A U.S. Army sergeant has been convicted of killing his soldier wife in 2015. The U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday that a federal jury convicted 37-year-old Sgt. Maliek Kearney of San Antonio, Texas, of crossing state lines to commit domestic violence resulting in the death of 24-year-old Pfc. Karlyn Ramirez. Prosecutors say Ramirez, who was assigned to Fort Meade in Maryland, was found fatally shot at her home with their 4-month-old daughter unharmed in her arms. The couple had separated. Kearney’s girlfriend, 33-year-old Dolores Delgado, testified that she provided the firearm and allowed Kearney to drive her car from South Carolina to Maryland. Delgado previously pleaded guilty to crossing state lines to commit domestic violence resulting in death. Kearney faces up to life in prison at sentencing on Nov. 16.

BALTIMORE (AP) – A U.S. Army sergeant has been convicted of killing his soldier wife in 2015. The U.S. attorney’s office announced Thursday that a federal jury convicted 37-year-old Sgt. Maliek Kearney of San Antonio, Texas, of crossing state lines to commit domestic violence resulting in the death of 24-year-old Pfc. Karlyn Ramirez. Prosecutors say Ramirez, who was assigned to Fort Meade in Maryland, was found fatally shot at her home with their 4-month-old daughter unharmed in her arms. The couple had separated. Kearney’s girlfriend, 33-year-old Dolores Delgado, testified that she provided the firearm and allowed Kearney to drive her car from South Carolina to Maryland. Delgado previously pleaded guilty to crossing state lines to commit domestic violence resulting in death. Kearney faces up to life in prison at sentencing on Nov. 16.

