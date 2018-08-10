DILLEY (AP) — A little boy with closely cropped hair was sitting quietly and grinning when he suddenly sprang to his feet and tried to swipe a brownie off a nearby tray. He couldn’t quite reach it, though, instead sending crumbs and napkins in all directions and eliciting happy squeals from two children nearby. It’s a scene that could play out in elementary school cafeterias nationwide as youngsters prepare to head back to class. But inside the Dilley immigration lockup, it’s a glimpse of the epicenter of family immigration detention policies that the Trump administration has sought to tighten. Federal authorities on Thursday allowed reporters to tour the 50 -plus-acre compound that’s holding 1,520 women and children ages 1 to 17, the nation’s largest such facility, in a remote corner of South Texas, about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio.