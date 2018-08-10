Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Three separate sexual assault cases involving Anthony Anderson, Steven Seagal and Harvey Weinstein were presented by police to the LA DA’s office Wednesday.

The cases will now be reviewed by the DA’s task force working on entertainment industry cases.

A sexual assault case was presented by the Los Angeles Police Department involving Seagal, the former action film star who’as been accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple women, including Jenny McCarthy and Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero. Arrested Development‘s Portia de Rossi and The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies have accused Seagal of sexual misconduct as well. The complaints remain under review.

The Beverly Hills Police Department presented a third sex assault case involving Weinstein in June. That case, along with two others presented by BHPD and three presented by LAPD involving the disgraced Hollywood mogul remain under review.

Seagal and Weinstein have denied the allegations.

Also, the LAPD presented a sexual assault case involving ABC black-ish star Anderson. The details about that case haven’t been revealed; it also remains under review.

The Los Angeles Times reports Anderson’s rep said in a statement that the actor “unequivocally disputes the claim,” nor has he been contacted about it. The newspaper also quotes a law enforcement source as saying a woman alleged this year that Anderson assaulted her last year.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.