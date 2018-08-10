ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — The Los Angeles Police Department has decided not to file charges against Ryan Seacrest, stemming from sexual misconduct charges filed against him by his former stylist.

The LAPD told ABC News Thursday that the department “did look into allegations of sexual battery against Seacrest. No charges were filed. And the case is closed.”

The allegation against the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, filed by former E! stylist Suzie Hardy, first surfaced in November. Seacrest, who formerly worked for the network, immediately issued a denial in which he revealed the accuser to be his former stylist and declared her allegation was “reckless.”

May of this year, Hardy wrote an op-ed column in The Hollywood Reporter stating that she’d filed a report with the LAPD concerning her allegations. The department confirmed at the time that a report had been filed but provided no further details.

At the time, E! News launched an investigation — conducted by outside counsel — into the allegation, telling ABC News in a statement back in February that there was “insufficient evidence” to support any claims of wrongdoing by Seacrest.

As Seacrest’s personal stylist, Hardy said she not only helped select his clothes for E! but also styled him for Fox’s American Idol, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and his red carpet shows. She claimed the job required her to travel with him and make “late-night runs” to his home.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is produced by WABC-TV, which is owned and operated by Disney, ABC News’ parent company. He’s also the host of ABC’s American Idol.

