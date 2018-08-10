CRYSTAL BEACH (AP) — Authorities say a 42-year-old man has been bitten by a shark while swimming off Texas and he’s being treated for numerous puncture wounds to his right leg. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says the man was bitten Thursday morning while swimming near Crystal Beach. The man was bitten above the knee. The man, whose name wasn’t released, was transported to a Galveston hospital. Officials say the victim has injuries that are not life-threatening. Authorities aren’t sure what kind of shark bit the man, who was able to swim to shore and flag down a deputy for help.