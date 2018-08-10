iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — At least four people were killed Friday morning in a shooting in Canada’s eastern city of Fredericton, police said.

The Fredericton Police Force confirmed via Twitter that there were “multiple fatalities” from a shooting in the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road in the capital of in New Brunswick province.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area of the “active incident” and to “stay in their homes with doors locked.”

Police later tweeted that one suspect was in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.