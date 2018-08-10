CHRIS RADBURN/AFP/Getty Images(LONDON) — Consider us both shaken AND stirred.

Luther and Marvel movie star Idris Elba could be one step closer to slipping into the tux of 007. A report in the U.K. publication the Daily Star claims that Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli has talked to Equalizer series director Antoine Fuqua about who should inherit the super-spy’s role when Daniel Craig hands over the keys to the Aston Martin.

Elba’s name as Craig’s possible successor has been floating around since Sony Pictures execs’ emails were brought to light as a result of a 2014 hack — and the thought of the suave, sexy Brit playing the part sent shivers of the literal and figurative variety through many movie fans.

According to the Daily Star, at a launch event of his new business venture SoundFi, Fuqua told reporters that Broccoli said “it is time” for a black actor to play James Bond, and added that she said that it “will happen eventually.”

Fuqua added, “Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.