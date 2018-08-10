Today is Friday August 10, 2018
Woman Gets Ten Years in Marshall Shooting

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2018 at 11:45 am
MARSHALL — An East Texas woman accused of shooting a man in Marshall was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. According to our news partner KETK, Maurine Parker claimed she shot the victim in the face in self defense after he reportedly slapped her. Her attorney argued his client feared for her life because she said the man admitted to killing her sister. Parker’s sister was found dead six months prior to this altercation. It took the jury — of all women — less than two hours of deliberation before finding her guilty.

