The film is part of the BBC’s Hear Her campaign, which “aims to give free reign and the opportunity for normally unheard women from across the U.K. to tell their stories and give their opinions on all matters ‘women.'”

The plot has a trio of casting agents — two of whom are played by The Office vet Catherine Tate and former Bond girl Gemma Arterton — auditioning some of the U.K.’s most talented actresses vying for a plum part.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke joins her Game of Thrones castmate Lena Headey to audition for the role — a strong, complex doctor — as does Star Wars: Rogue One‘s Felicity Jones, Humans‘ Gemma Chan, and others.

“Can you do it more ‘smiley’? Tate asks Clarke, regarding a scene she’s performing. Clarke insists that the role is “tragic,” and she might try crying. “Not ugly crying,” Arterton says. “Sexy crying, like in a shower.”

Heady is dismissed outright for looking “like a mum,” while Katie Leung is dismissed because she’s Asian. Similarly, Chan, who is also of Asian descent, is asked if she could be “more white.”

Jones, who is dressed modestly, is asked to “lose the [sweater],” with the casting agents telling her she should shed her clothes because the hospital in which she works is “hot.”

“Hot?” Jones cautiously questions. “In South London?”

In the end, Tom Hiddleston comes out, with the Marvel movie star “reading for the part of the ‘Leading Lady.'”

He immediately snags the part.

