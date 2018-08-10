TYLER – UT Tyler’s Innovation Academy has been rebranded. The kindergarten through 12th grade charter school’s new name is University Academy. Dr. Jo Ann Simmons, the University Academy superintendent, said the name is appropriate because their students will graduate with an average of 30 hours of college credit from a UT institution. Operated by the UT Tyler College of Education and Psychology, University Academy enrolls more than 750 students on campuses in Palestine, Longview and Tyler. The charter school was founded in 2012. It will graduate its first class in the Spring of 2019.