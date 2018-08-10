Today is Friday August 10, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texan, 30, Gets Life in Prison for Drugging, Molesting Girls

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2018 at 12:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – A 30-year-old South Texas man must serve life in federal prison for a child pornography case involving girls who said they were drugged and sexually assaulted. Matthew Joseph Lucio of Corpus Christi was sentenced Thursday. Lucio in April pleaded guilty to two counts each of online solicitation and production of child pornography. Investigators in Corpus Christi say Lucio, who acknowledged sexually assaulting four girls, used internet messaging technology to meet and lure underage females.Prosecutors on Thursday offered additional testimony indicating one adult and eight girls reported Lucio drugged and sexually assaulted them. Digital devices linked to Lucio had more than 24,000 pages of social media communications with other girls. The investigation began last November with help from the Virginia-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Texan, 30, Gets Life in Prison for Drugging, Molesting Girls

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2018 at 12:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – A 30-year-old South Texas man must serve life in federal prison for a child pornography case involving girls who said they were drugged and sexually assaulted. Matthew Joseph Lucio of Corpus Christi was sentenced Thursday. Lucio in April pleaded guilty to two counts each of online solicitation and production of child pornography. Investigators in Corpus Christi say Lucio, who acknowledged sexually assaulting four girls, used internet messaging technology to meet and lure underage females.Prosecutors on Thursday offered additional testimony indicating one adult and eight girls reported Lucio drugged and sexually assaulted them. Digital devices linked to Lucio had more than 24,000 pages of social media communications with other girls. The investigation began last November with help from the Virginia-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement