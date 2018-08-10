Today is Friday August 10, 2018
It Is United Way Time in Smith County

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2018 at 2:24 pm
TYLER – The annual United Way campaign in Smith County is off and running. The campaign had its kickoff Thursday as it attempts to raise funds to support 34 programs in the county. Through these programs, the United Way serves an average of 60,000 persons each year. Their goal this year is to increase its donor base by 20% over last year. That would bring it to just over 6,100 donors. And, again this year, anyone contributing $5 or more per week to the Smith County United Way campaign is automatically entered in a drawing for a car.

