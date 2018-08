ATHENS – A Silver Alert has been issued for an Athens woman. The Department of Public Safety issued the alert for Diana Lynn Musella. She was last seen leaving her apartment around 9:00 Wednesday morning. When she never arrived at her destination that day, she was reported missing. She is said to be driving a silver or beige Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plates DNZ2279. If you see her, you are asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.