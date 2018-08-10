Today is Friday August 10, 2018
LONGVIEW – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that people are once again getting the IRS scam phone calls. Someone is calling, claiming to be an IRS official, wanting payment for a past due tax bill. They try and con the victim into sending cash, usually through a prepaid debit card or wire transfer. They may also leave “urgent” callback requests through phone “robo-calls,” or via phishing email. The IRS says, this is not the way they operate. If you don’t owe back taxes, or have no reason to think that you do, don’t give out any information, just hang up.

