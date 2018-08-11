FRANKSTON – Two people have died and one has been injured following a late Friday morning shooting at the Quik Stop convenience store on East Pine Street in Frankston. According to our news partner KETK, police say Tammy Wynette Stevens, 51, died from a gunshot wound to the head. James Jones, 73, was also injured. The suspect, Grady Howell, 78, died from apparent suicide. Video footage showed a man walking into the store, where Stevens and Jones were playing video games. He walked up to Stevens, shot her after exchanging words, and fled. With three sheriff’s departments investigating, law officers eventually found the suspect vehicle at a home in Henderson County. They reached him by phone, surrounded the residence, and finally found the suspect dead in the carport. Police say the relationship of the suspect and victims is unknown. The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.