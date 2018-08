SMITH COUNTY — Smith County deputies have arrested a man after a shooting linked to a car repossession. According to our news partner KETK, the vehicle was being repossessed around 4 p.m. Thursday when the car’s owner came out of his residence on CR 274 and fired shots in the direction of the repossession truck driver. No one was injured. The suspect was arrested for possession of a sawed-off shotgun, a prohibited weapon. His identity and further details were not immediately released.