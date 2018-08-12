Today is Sunday August 12, 2018
TxDOT’s Weekly Roadwork Update

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2018 at 4:18 pm
TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct a variety of construction and maintenance work throughout the Tyler District during the week of August 13. In Tyler, work continues to construct right turn lanes on Grande Blvd. at Old Jacksonville Hwy. Expect delays on both roadways with daytime lane closures in place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Longview maintenance crews are conducting pavement repairs on FM 2087 from Loop 281 south to the railroad tracks. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/035-2018.html for a complete rundown of work throughout the district.

