TYLER — The St. Paul Children’s Foundation has announced the formation of the Smith County Food Security Council, and the group holds its first meeting Monday at 4:00 p.m. Participants will gather at Tyler’s Marvin United Methodist Church to discuss current anti-hunger activities in the community and ways to work together and expand efforts. Organizers point out that 1 in 5 Smith County residents struggles with food insecurity. The council’s leadership team includes representatives from a variety of organizations. Among other things, organizers plan to discuss and recruit members for workgroups to focus on different areas. Anyone interested is asked to attend or contact St. Paul pediatrician Dr. Valerie Smith at (903) 531-9455.