AUSTIN (AP) – School districts across Texas will receive letter grades this week under a new rating system that has public school officials grumbling. The Austin American-Statesman reports the Texas Education Agency on Wednesday will label school districts A-F and campuses with ratings of “met requirement” and “improvement required.” The ratings are to be based on how the schools performed in the 2017-18 school year. Campuses won’t be graded A-F until 2019 after state lawmakers postponed implementation last year under pressure from school boards and superintendents. For now, campuses will be graded numerically on a 0-100 scale. Public school officials had complained that the A-F system enacted in 2015 relies heavily on student performance on the State of Teas Assessments of Academic readiness, not on broader performance metrics.