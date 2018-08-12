Today is Sunday August 12, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

State to Give School Districts Report Cards This Week

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2018 at 4:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – School districts across Texas will receive letter grades this week under a new rating system that has public school officials grumbling. The Austin American-Statesman reports the Texas Education Agency on Wednesday will label school districts A-F and campuses with ratings of “met requirement” and “improvement required.” The ratings are to be based on how the schools performed in the 2017-18 school year. Campuses won’t be graded A-F until 2019 after state lawmakers postponed implementation last year under pressure from school boards and superintendents. For now, campuses will be graded numerically on a 0-100 scale. Public school officials had complained that the A-F system enacted in 2015 relies heavily on student performance on the State of Teas Assessments of Academic readiness, not on broader performance metrics.

State to Give School Districts Report Cards This Week

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2018 at 4:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – School districts across Texas will receive letter grades this week under a new rating system that has public school officials grumbling. The Austin American-Statesman reports the Texas Education Agency on Wednesday will label school districts A-F and campuses with ratings of “met requirement” and “improvement required.” The ratings are to be based on how the schools performed in the 2017-18 school year. Campuses won’t be graded A-F until 2019 after state lawmakers postponed implementation last year under pressure from school boards and superintendents. For now, campuses will be graded numerically on a 0-100 scale. Public school officials had complained that the A-F system enacted in 2015 relies heavily on student performance on the State of Teas Assessments of Academic readiness, not on broader performance metrics.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement