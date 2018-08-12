Today is Sunday August 12, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

One of Three Women Charged in Hot-Van Death Gets Probation

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2018 at 4:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BRENHAM (AP) – One of three women charged in the July 2017 hot-van death of a resident at a Southeast Texas center for people with developmental disabilities has been sentenced to probation. The Brenham Banner-Press reports that Charlotte Washington was sentenced Thursday after her July 12 guilty plea to injury of a disabled person in the death of Amy Parrish. She had been charged with murder. Under her plea agreement, Washington was given five years’ probation. A 10-year prison term was suspended. Authorities say workers at the Brenham State Supported Living Center found the 48-year-old Parrish unresponsive in the van parked outside the center. Brenham is 75 miles northwest of Houston. Former workers Sylvia Platt and Lacreshia Miles still await trial on murder charges. They could face life sentences if convicted.

One of Three Women Charged in Hot-Van Death Gets Probation

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2018 at 4:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

BRENHAM (AP) – One of three women charged in the July 2017 hot-van death of a resident at a Southeast Texas center for people with developmental disabilities has been sentenced to probation. The Brenham Banner-Press reports that Charlotte Washington was sentenced Thursday after her July 12 guilty plea to injury of a disabled person in the death of Amy Parrish. She had been charged with murder. Under her plea agreement, Washington was given five years’ probation. A 10-year prison term was suspended. Authorities say workers at the Brenham State Supported Living Center found the 48-year-old Parrish unresponsive in the van parked outside the center. Brenham is 75 miles northwest of Houston. Former workers Sylvia Platt and Lacreshia Miles still await trial on murder charges. They could face life sentences if convicted.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement