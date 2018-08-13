Today is Monday August 13, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fatal Smith County Standoff Under Investigation

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2018 at 7:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FLINT — Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal standoff in Smith County. According to our news partner KETK, on Sunday afternoon, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a welfare concern call on Neely Drive in Flint. When authorities arrived, a woman on scene appeared erratic. Officers made their way inside the house and found the woman had a pistol. After the woman refused to put the gun down, she was shot once in the arm by a deputy. After hours of negotiating with deputies, the woman shot and killed herself. Her name has not been released.

Fatal Smith County Standoff Under Investigation

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2018 at 7:57 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FLINT — Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal standoff in Smith County. According to our news partner KETK, on Sunday afternoon, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a welfare concern call on Neely Drive in Flint. When authorities arrived, a woman on scene appeared erratic. Officers made their way inside the house and found the woman had a pistol. After the woman refused to put the gun down, she was shot once in the arm by a deputy. After hours of negotiating with deputies, the woman shot and killed herself. Her name has not been released.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement