FLINT — Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal standoff in Smith County. According to our news partner KETK, on Sunday afternoon, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a welfare concern call on Neely Drive in Flint. When authorities arrived, a woman on scene appeared erratic. Officers made their way inside the house and found the woman had a pistol. After the woman refused to put the gun down, she was shot once in the arm by a deputy. After hours of negotiating with deputies, the woman shot and killed herself. Her name has not been released.