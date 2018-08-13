Frank Micelotta/FOX(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Pratt, Avengers: Infinity War and the TV show Riverdale were among the winners at the Teen Choice Awards 2018, carried live on Fox from the Forum in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Pratt won for Choice Summer Movie Actor for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Avengers: Infinity War was voted Choice Action Movie and stars Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson named Choice Action Movie Actor and Actress, respectively.

Also in the movie category, Love, Simon, which stars 2018 Breakout Movie Star Nick Robinson as a closeted gay high school student, took home the Teen Choice Award for Comedy Movie. Openly gay actor/singer Troye Sivan presented the award and praised not only the film, but teens like the Parkland High School students for making a difference.

“Their drive and their elegance has been unlike anything we’ve ever seen before,” Troye said. “Teens truly are giving voices back to those who had been silenced and giving hope to those who had been dismissed.”

In the TV category, The CW series Riverdale was the runaway champ, taking home nine awards including Choice TV Drama Show.

On the music side, Camila Cabello was a big winner. The former Fifth Harmony member took home awards for Choice Female Artist and Choice Song: Female Artist, for “Havana.”

Other artists winning awards — which resemble full-sized surfboards — included Louis Tomlinson, who was voted Choice Male Artist. The former One Direction member thanked his fans, calling them “the best fans in the world,” and adding, “they are the most important people in this whole project…you’re the reason I do what I do.”

5 Seconds of Summer collected a pair of awards, including Choice Music Group and Choice Song for “Youngblood.” Ed Sheeran won Choice Song: Male Artist for “Perfect.” Khalid took home a surfboard for Choice Breakout Artist.

The evening also included performances from Meghan Trainor, Lauv, Bebe Rexha, Khalid and Evvie McKinney, season one winner of The Four.

The Teen Choice Awards 2018 was hosted by Nick Cannon and internet personality Lele Pons.

