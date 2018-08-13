TYLER – Tyler police have arrested a man they say was trying to pawn stolen items. Wendell Halkman, 23, of Fort Worth is said to have broken into a Tyler home on Sunday. He then took the items he had taken from the home to First Cash Pawn on South Broadway. When they saw he was not familiar with the value of the items he was trying to pawn, they called police. As officers started arriving, he fled on foot. They later found him hiding in a dumpster at Broadway and Amherst. He is being held in the Smith County Jail for burglary of a habitation and evading arrest. He is also wanted in Fort Worth for robbery.