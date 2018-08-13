Boys reunite with dad at Cleveland Indians game after yearlong deployment at Guantanamo Bay

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2018 at 2:40 pm

ABC News(CLEVELAND) -- It was Sasha Lieb's first time at a Cleveland Indians' game in Ohio.



On Aug. 6, the 9-year-old was picked to play a fan game that involves opening briefcases for a prize.



However, before Sasha started playing the game, the announcer had a little surprise for him.



"Somebody special wants to weigh in on which case you should pick," she told Sasha.



She directed him to look at the Jumbotron, where he and brother Jonah, 6, then spotted their father, Tim Lieb, larger than life on the screen.



"Hey Jonah and Sasha!" Lieb said.



It was a nice surprise because Lieb, a U.S. Coast Guard chief petty officer, had been gone from home for a year, stationed in Guantanamo Bay, and he'd promised Sasha that they would attend his first ballgame together.



Lieb then turned his son's attention back to the briefcases, each bearing the letter K, E and Y.



"I'm pretty sure you should pick letter K," Lieb told his son.



Sasha took his father's advice and when the briefcase was opened, a message was revealed: "I'm home."



Lieb appeared at the side of the small landing where Sasha and Jonah were standing. The fans applauded and cameras flashed as the boys ran over and jumped into their waiting father's arms.



"He turned, looked at me and said, 'Dad?'" Lieb told ABC News, "like almost in a question mark."



"I just jumped over and hugged him," Sasha said. "I was like, 'Dad's home! Dad's home! Dad's home!' And that's the best prize ever."

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back