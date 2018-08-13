Today is Monday August 13, 2018
Tex-Mex Restaurant under Fire after Serving Attorney General

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2018 at 3:55 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – A popular Tex-Mex restaurant in Houston is facing backlash after it posted a photo of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has pushed for a wide crackdown on immigration. El Tiempo Cantina was targeted by hundreds of tweets and Facebook posts after Roland Laurenzo, president of the company that operates the chain, posted a photo Friday with Sessions. The photo caption said it was an “honor” to serve Sessions, who delivered a speech in Houston that day. The post drew the ire of people who oppose President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and Sessions, a key official administering the zero-tolerance policy that led to family separations. Laurenzo tells KHOU-TV he does not support family separation and regretted that the post “angered so many people.” The chain later deleted the photo.

