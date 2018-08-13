TYLER – The City of Tyler Main Street Department has announced the word interim has been removed from Amber Rojas-Varona’s title. She is now the new Main Street Director. The announcement was made Monday. She has worked with the City of Tyler for seven years, serving as the Historic Preservation Officer and Planning technician with the Planning Department. Since December 2017 she served as the Interim Main Street Director and is currently obtaining her Certified Main Street Manager credentials through the Main Street America Institute. She recently lead the efforts in obtaining the Texas Historical Commission Anice B. Read Award of Excellence in Community Heritage Development. Amber oversees the Main Street Program, Gallery Main Street, the Downtown Parking Ambassador program and oversees the City’s Historic Preservation program. She will continue her partnerships with local organizations, programs and events.