Italian National Police(GENOA, Italy) — A section of a towering highway bridge collapsed in Italy Tuesday, sending cars plunging nearly 300 feet to the ground and killing at least 11 people, officials said.

The collapse in Genoa occurred during strong storms moving through the area of northwest Italy, according to authorities.

At least 10 vehicles were on the bridge in a port section of the city when the span gave way, officials said.

Italy’s transport minister, Danilo Toninelli, Italy’s transport minister, described the collapse as “an enormous tragedy.”

Several witnesses posted videos of the collapse on social media. In one video, someone can be heard screaming “oh God!” and a flash could be seen as the concrete structure crumbled.

The collapse happened on part of the viaduct between Pocever and Mornandi on the A10 highway, the country’s national police, Polizia di Stato, said.

The A10 highway, the main route between northern Italy and France, was closed in both directions as search-and-rescue teams searched for survivors of the horrific incident.

