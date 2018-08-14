Anthony Harvey/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Mark Hamill is ready to trade his lightsaber for a medieval sword.

The Star Wars actor is joining season two of the History series Knightfall as a warrior monk named Talus, Entertainment Weekly reports. His character is described as “a battle-hardened Knight Templar veteran of the Crusades, who survived captivity for ten years in the Holy Land and is tasked with training the new initiates to the Order.”

No word yet on when Knightfall season two will premiere. Hamill is currently working on Star Wars: Episode IX, due out December 20 of next year.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.