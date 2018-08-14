AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas comptroller’s office is seeking federal approval to reform a troubled state program designed to protect a rare lizard species in the petroleum-rich Permian Basin. The Austin American-Statesman reports that Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has requested the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approve a new version of the Texas Conservation Plan. The move comes amid threats by the federal agency to designate the dunes sagebrush lizard as endangered, which would enact strict land-use regulations. The proposal eliminates some conservation options and defines ways companies can avoid lizard habitat. It also incentivizes industrial activities to focus on non-habitat areas. Some environmentalists say the plan favors oil and gas companies over species protection. Comptroller official Robert Gulley says the new plan strikes a balance between protecting species while allowing growth and development in the Permian Basin.