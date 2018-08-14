ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Actor Mark Wahlberg stopped by Good Morning America Tuesday to chat about his upcoming film, Mile 22, and his life as a family man.

Wahlberg, a father of four, recently celebrated his nine-year wedding anniversary with his wife, model Rhea Durham. The pair celebrated with a day of shopping at the Chanel store, he said.

“Anything my wife wants,” Wahlberg told GMA. “Happy wife, happy life and she deserves it. She’s done such an amazing job with allowing me to go and pursue my passions. And raising four kids is not an easy thing.”

The two are parents to 14-year-old Ella, 12-year-old Michael, nine-year-old Brendan and eight-year-old Grace.

As for Mile 22, it stars Wahlberg as a CIA operative leading a small paramilitary team on a dangerous mission. He shared that the movie’s unexpected ending was necessary.

“The good guys don’t always win but that leaves an opportunity for us to get them the next time around,” he said.

Mile 22, also starring Lauren Cohan and Ronda Rousey, is in theaters this Friday.

