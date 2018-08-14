GILMER – Upshur County officials are investigating marijuana plants found growing in the county. The 30 plants, averaging two to three feet tall, were found growing just over a week ago. A work crew found the plants just off a right-of-way near Saunders Road in the southwest part of the county. The plants were easily accessible through the right-of-way by vehicle. Investigators say there is no evidence that the owner knew the plants were there. They encourage land owners to have their land checked routinely. The plants were cut and taken to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office evidence room.