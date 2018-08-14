KILGORE – The president of Kilgore College has received a new lengthy contract. The school presidents have usually received two year contracts. On Monday, school trustees gave Dr. Brenda Kays a five-year contract. With the new contract, her salary will remain the same. Dr Kays became president of the school in January 2016, succeeding Dr. Bill Holda, who held the post for 24 years. The trustees also approved the school’s new budget of $36.1 million. This is an increase of over $1.6 million above the current budget