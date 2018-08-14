LINDALE – A school bond issue will be going before Lindale voters in November. School trustees on Monday approved a $32.4 million bond proposal. With the funds, the district will add 23 new high school classrooms, expand the cafeteria and add an auxiliary gym. They also plan to make improvements for extra-curricular activities for the high school. Security was also on the minds of school board members. They plan upgrades for over 500 cameras and an electronic entry for all exterior doors. The district recently hired two officers for the upcoming school year.