According to The Hollywood Reporter, Washington has signed on to star in and produce the series adaptation of Boom! Studios’ 2011 graphic novel Old City Blues.

The comic, set in 2048, takes place in New Athens, Greece, a place filled with “high-tech criminals including smugglers, drug dealers and corrupt politicians and powerful corporations.”

It follows the New Athens Special Police, who work to keep the city safe following the death of a cyborg who founded a tech company.

There is no word on who Washington will play in potential series.

This is Washington’s latest project at Hulu. The Scandal alum is also starring in and producing a limited-series adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere with Reese Witherspoon.

