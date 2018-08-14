CHAPEL HILL – On Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy, who is assigned as a school resource officer for the Chapel Hill school system, found Charles David Applegate, 38, of Crockett, passed out in a car. The vehicle was in the high school parking lot near the band hall. He was conscious but had vomited on himself. Applegate who is a teacher at the school, was removed from the vehicle. Applegate was said to be intoxicated and was in possession of a used aerosol can. It is believed that he was huffing the fumes from the aerosol can. He was arrested and taken to the Smith County Jail. he was charged with public intoxication and possession of inhalants.