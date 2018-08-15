TYLER – A man is facing weapons charges following a Smith County traffic stop on Tuesday. His car was stopped by a state trooper on Highway 155 North, just south of Interstate Highway 20. The trooper saw an open black bag in the passenger seat with a couple of handguns and handgun magazines. He was also wearing body armor and was found to possess multiple firearms including both pistols and rifles. He also had several high capacity magazines and multiple knives. During the interview he made several statements about threats to himself and others. Smith County sheriff’s deputies took him into custody and took him to a hospital for evaluation. When the evaluation is completed, he will be taken to the Smith County Jail on weapons charges.