TYLER – Smith County commissioners have approved new dispatch software that will aid both first responders and those seeking help. The new software is from Genesis PULSE, which was created by The Genesis Group, a Tyler-based company. Currently, the sheriff’s office has to contact the cell phone companies to ping someone’s phone to get their approximate location. With the new software, they will automatically get an extremely accurate device location. Plus, the new system will display known road closures, traffic crashes, or weather alerts that could cause delays during responses. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said he believes the new software could potentially be a “game changer.”