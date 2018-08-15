Today is Wednesday August 15, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

New Dispatch Software for Emergency Call Centers

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2018 at 8:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – Smith County commissioners have approved new dispatch software that will aid both first responders and those seeking help. The new software is from Genesis PULSE, which was created by The Genesis Group, a Tyler-based company. Currently, the sheriff’s office has to contact the cell phone companies to ping someone’s phone to get their approximate location. With the new software, they will automatically get an extremely accurate device location. Plus, the new system will display known road closures, traffic crashes, or weather alerts that could cause delays during responses. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said he believes the new software could potentially be a “game changer.”

New Dispatch Software for Emergency Call Centers

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2018 at 8:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – Smith County commissioners have approved new dispatch software that will aid both first responders and those seeking help. The new software is from Genesis PULSE, which was created by The Genesis Group, a Tyler-based company. Currently, the sheriff’s office has to contact the cell phone companies to ping someone’s phone to get their approximate location. With the new software, they will automatically get an extremely accurate device location. Plus, the new system will display known road closures, traffic crashes, or weather alerts that could cause delays during responses. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said he believes the new software could potentially be a “game changer.”

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement