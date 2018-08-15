Today is Wednesday August 15, 2018
Prosecutors Seek 2nd Murder Trial for Ex-Deputy’s Husband

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2018 at 9:30 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say in October they’ll hold another murder trial for a former deputy’s husband charged in the death of a man he and his wife confronted outside a Houston-area restaurant. Terry Thompson was originally on trial in June in the death last year of 24-year-old John Hernandez. It ended in a mistrial and prosecutors said afterward they would seek to retry Thompson. On Tuesday they confirmed when the trial will be held and that they’ll seek to prosecute him again on a murder charge. Thompson and his wife, Chauna, were each charged with murder. Chauna Thompson was a Harris County sheriff’s deputy at the time but was later fired. She has not yet gone to trial. Prosecutors have said Terry Thompson held Hernandez in a chokehold for up to 15 minutes.

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say in October they'll hold another murder trial for a former deputy's husband charged in the death of a man he and his wife confronted outside a Houston-area restaurant. Terry Thompson was originally on trial in June in the death last year of 24-year-old John Hernandez. It ended in a mistrial and prosecutors said afterward they would seek to retry Thompson. On Tuesday they confirmed when the trial will be held and that they'll seek to prosecute him again on a murder charge. Thompson and his wife, Chauna, were each charged with murder. Chauna Thompson was a Harris County sheriff's deputy at the time but was later fired. She has not yet gone to trial. Prosecutors have said Terry Thompson held Hernandez in a chokehold for up to 15 minutes.

