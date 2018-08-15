Ben Hassett(LOS ANGELES) — Over the past few years, Emma Stone has accomplished things that most actresses only dream of, including taking home the Oscar in 2017 for her starring role in La La Land.

But recently, she’s been relishing a quieter life away from the craziness of film sets, telling her pal Jennifer Lawrence in an interview for Elle magazine that she hasn’t shot anything in six months.

To fill her time, the actress, who will turn 30 in November, has been traveling and spending time with the people she loves.

“I think it’s been a good time to get a little perspective, because things were so heavy work-wise for the past few years. And honestly, so many of my dreams are now personal and less professional,” she says. “It’s less thinking about the next 10 years and what needs to happen and just sort of relaxing into what will be, instead of trying to control the outcome.”

When pressed by Lawrence if she’s hoping a husband and children might one day factor into her life, Stone — who is not currently in a public romantic relationship — says that she never expected it to, but she’s thinking about it more now that she’s approaching the big 3-0.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” she says. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’ And then I got older and I was like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

“It’s the turning-30 thing where you’re like, ‘I’m not that young,'” she continued. “I’m young, but I’m not that young.”

Stone will next star in the upcoming Netflix miniseries, Maniac, which premieres September 21.

