Town of Frederick, CO(FREDERICK, Colo.) — A pregnant Colorado mother and her two young daughters have mysteriously vanished — and now the local police department has asked federal authorities and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to join the case.

Shanann Watts, 34, and her two daughters — Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4 — were reported missing to the Frederick Police Department on Monday, according to a statement from the town of Frederick, which is about 35 miles north of Denver.

Watts’ phone, purse and keys were left at home, said her husband, Chris Watts, according to ABC affiliate KMGH in Denver.

“When I came home and then walked in the house, nothing. Vanished. Nothing was here,” he told KMGH.

Shanann Watts is 15 weeks pregnant, authorities said.

Authorities did not release additional information, but are seeking federal assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The worried husband and father described 3-year-old Celeste as “a bottle of energy,” while 4-year-old Bella is “the more calm, cautious, mothering type.”

“My kids are my life,” he told KMGH. “I mean, those smiles light up my life.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Frederick Police Department at 720-382-5700.

