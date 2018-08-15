ABC Image Group LA(HOLLYWOOD) — Viola Davis is a woman on a mission in the official trailer for the Steve McQueen’s upcoming thriller Widows.

The film, set in today’s Chicago, is an adaptation of the popular 1980s British series of the same name. It follows Davis’ character Veronica, who, after her husband and his crew die trying to pull off a robbery, recruits fellow widows from the other crime families to finish the job.

“You have no idea, do you? Or did you choose not to know?” Brian Tyree Henry’s character tells Davis, referring to the money that was stolen from him. “This is about my life. And because it’s about my life, it now becomes about yours.”

Davis stars alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Erivo, who round out the widows and Davis’ team.

Widows marks the first film for McQueen since his 12 Years a Slave won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2013. It hits theaters November 16.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



