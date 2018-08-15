TYLER – An animal found in Tyler has tested positive for rabies. The Texas Department of State Health Services says the disease has been confirmed in a bat that was found on Wilma Street. The persons who may have been exposed have been notified. Officials remind you not to handle bats, skunks, raccoons, or other wild animals. If you know of someone who has been bitten, you must report it to the local rabies control authority for proper investigation. Ordinances in Tyler and Smith County require regular rabies vaccinations for all dogs and cats. Make sure your dogs and cats rabies vaccinations are up to date.