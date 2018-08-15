MARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department has issued a warning about the one ring phone scam. The victim receives a call from an unknown number with a local area code, but the call only rings once. The caller hangs up before the person can answer the phone. They say not to call the number back. If you do, it could ring an international hotline number, which begins charging hefty fees just for connecting the call. And, if you stay on the line, the fees go up. There are variations of the same scam. This includes leaving voicemails about misplaced shipments, financial opportunities and other scenarios, enticing the person to call back. Your best bet, don’t return calls to numbers they don’t recognize. You can find out more about the scam on the Marshall Police Department’s Face Book page.