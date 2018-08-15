TYLER – Tyler Junior College students Griselle Esparza and Kristin Marling are two of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named 2018 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars. Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The two, both biology majors, are officers in TJC’s Alpha Omicron Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. Esparza, from Tyler, plans to pursue her education in pre-med while Marling, from Longview, plans to continue her studies in physical therapy. Notable TJC alumni who have been members of TJC’s Alpha Omicron Chapter include Christian recording artist Chris Tomlin and former National Security Agency Director Admiral Bobby Inman.