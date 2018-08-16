SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Two gangsters drew life sentences in federal prison for the fatal 2014 shooting of an off-duty San Antonio-area police officer outside a tattoo parlor he co-owned. A federal judge sentenced Texas Mexican Mafia members Jesse Santibanez and Alfredo Cardona in San Antonio on Wednesday. A jury had convicted the pair last November on single counts each of racketeering murder and using a firearm for a racketeering murder. Another gang member was sentenced to life in prison last November after pleading guilty to similar charges, while a fourth was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy in the slaying of Balcones Heights police Officer Julian Pesina. Investigators say the officer also claimed Texas Mexican Mafia membership, had gang-related tattoos and sold drugs to fellow members.