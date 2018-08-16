AUSTIN (AP) – The Federal Communications Commission has shut down a pirate radio station that served as the flagship outlet for conservative conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The Austin American-Statesman reports the FCC also has fined the station’s operators $15,000 – a fine the FCC says in a lawsuit the operators are refusing to pay. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Austin alleges Liberty Radio operated on a channel without a license since at least 2013. The lawsuit names as defendants Walter Olenick and M. Rae Nadler-Olenick. Court documents show the FCC had tracked the transmissions to a 50-foot tower at an Austin apartment complex owned by an entity linked to the Olenicks.