Emma McIntyre/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Angela Bassett is celebrating a milestone birthday Thursday, and the actress says she’s going to celebrate it it in style.

Bassett, who turns 60, tells ABC Radio she’s planning a little get together to commemorate her born day — but she’s still a little uncertain about it all.

“I am hesitantly, tentatively, um, planning a party,” Bassett says. “I am — but I’m sort of like, ‘Ummmm.’ It’s like, I don’t want to do it, because — and then I do want it. I don’t want to miss it. You know?”

According to gossip site MTO News, Bassett will reportedly celebrate her birthday in Los Angeles with her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance, and friends Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson.

Although Bassett didn’t reveal who exactly is on her guest list, the actress says whomever decides to come to her party better be ready to let their hair down.

“Friends, family, yeah, and work associates. I’m with them all week,” she laughs. “They come, they better get down. Don’t stand on the perimeter. No, get right dead in the center. Show me what you got.”

Bassett currently stars opposite Tom Cruise in the box office smash Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

